Canada
April 4, 2019 9:24 am

Firefighters battle garage fire in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Firefighters in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township battled a huge garage fire on Wednesday night.

A A

No one was injured after fire ripped through a garage at a home in Otonabee-South Monaghan on Wednesday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., township firefighters were called to a blaze on Settlers Line, about 24 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Ontario Fire Marshal investigate rooming house fire in Peterborough

When crews arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames which were spreading quickly.

Firefighters said occupants in the home made it outside safely.

Crews worked to get the fire under control and required assistance from Douro-Dummer Township firefighters.

The road was closed to traffic for most of the evening.

A cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be released.

WATCH: Fire destroys century-old Grafton-area home

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Garage Fire
House Fire
Otonabee
Otonabee South Monaghan
Otonbaee-South Monaghan fire
Peterborough County
Setlers Line
Settlers Line House Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.