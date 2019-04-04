Firefighters battle garage fire in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township

No one was injured after fire ripped through a garage at a home in Otonabee-South Monaghan on Wednesday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., township firefighters were called to a blaze on Settlers Line, about 24 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

When crews arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames which were spreading quickly.

Firefighters said occupants in the home made it outside safely.

Firefighters said occupants in the home made it outside safely.

Crews worked to get the fire under control and required assistance from Douro-Dummer Township firefighters.

The road was closed to traffic for most of the evening.

A cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be released.

