Stolen bike investigation turns up $10K in meth

A trio of suspected bike thieves got in more trouble than they expected when a police search uncovered meth, weapons and paraphernalia.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Burrows Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, where they found a minivan parked behind a house and a man in the back of the van with a mountain bike and a reciprocating saw.

The man was arrested, as was a woman in the front of the van. Police said they found a third suspect between the houses, who had $10,000 in meth, a switchblade knife and a scale in his possession. A search of the van also turned up five cell phones.

Michael John Desmarais, 27, faces charges of possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, possessing a prohibited record contrary to a prohibition order, and possessing proceeds of crime.

Jolene Kristen Pottinger, also 27, was charged with failing to comply with a recognizance and one outstanding warrant.

Both were detained in custody.

