Woman accused of theft, assaulting police officer at Peterborough store

A woman faces assault and theft charges following an alleged altercation at a Peterborough store on Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service say around 4 p.m., a loss prevention officer at a Chemong Road store reported that he saw a woman enter the store, select merchandise off some shelves and then remove them from their packaging.

The officer also alleges the woman wore some of the items and left the store without attempting to pay for them.

READ MORE: Man charged after gunpoint robbery reported at downtown Peterborough residence

The loss prevention officer followed the woman and attempted to place the woman under arrest. It’s alleged that during the arrest, the woman assaulted the officer.

Peterborough police attended the scene and arrested the woman.

Sophia Annie Fremis, 21, of Viscount Way, Mount Albert, Ont., was charged with assault, and theft under $5,000.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 23.

WATCH: Bag checks, bottle locks among new measures to combat Liquor Mart robberies