After implementation, Peterborough’s response to federal carbon tax mixed

Two days after the federal government implemented a carbon tax in four provinces, the reaction in Peterborough is still mostly negative.

That’s despite the fact that temperatures in Canada are rising faster than any other place on the planet from climate change.

“Climate change is going to be something that impacts all of us and that’s extremely expensive” said Brianna Salmon, executive director of Peterborough Green UP.

In response, the Trudeau government has increased the cost of gasoline, home heating oil and other fossil fuels.

And while many people in the Electric City aren’t in favour, some experts say it’s the right thing to do.

“Paying a little bit more at the pump, or when you’re heating your house, does give us pause to think about what the impact of fuel usage is and to consider whether there are any alternatives,” Salmon said.

In British Columbia, there’s been a decline in the consumption of gasoline and natural gas since the province set up its own carbon tax last year.

In Ontario, however, where gas jumped 4.4 cents per litre on Monday, it’s still too early to tell.

The same day the carbon tax was put in place in the four provinces, federal government scientists released a report saying that Canada is warming faster than the rest of the world — and that human-caused, or anthropogenic, climate change is to blame.

As a result, the study says Canada is likely to experience rising sea levels, more frequent droughts, wildfires and more extreme weather in the future.

So what’s next in Ontario?

Besides taking legal action against the federal government, the Doug Ford government is considering using advertising to denounce the carbon tax.