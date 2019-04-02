‘If you see something, say something’: Ashern RCMP looking to public for help in rash of break-ins

Ashern RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a series of break and enters and thefts in the Interlake community.

Between January and April, a total of 23 break-ins to local businesses have been reported to police, with a medical clinic, law office, arena, and school among the targeted sites.

“We want to remind everyone in the area to be alert and vigilant,” said RCMP Sgt. Richard Marshall.

“If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity to police. For store owners, secure your doors and windows, keep outdoor lights on, and consider installing an alarm or video surveillance.”

Police said the break-ins are typically taking place in the early morning hours, and in most cases, the suspects are getting in by smashing windows.

Once inside, they’ve been stealing cash and small items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashern RCMP at 204-768-2311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

