Teen arrested for Steinbach apartment break-in

A 17-year-old boy is in RCMP custody in connection to a break-in at a Steinbach apartment Monday night.

Steinbach RCMP’s investigation determined two male suspects – one armed with a gun – broke into the apartment on Loewen Boulevard and threatened the people inside.

Police said no one was injured and the gun wasn’t fired, and they believe the apartment was specifically targeted by the suspects.

One suspect is still at large, but RCMP arrested a teen from the RM of DeSalaberry, who faces charges of breaking and entering, careless use of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, possessing a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon, assault, and three counts of uttering threats.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the second suspect is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

