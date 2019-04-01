Regina welcoming rally and convoy opposing newly-imposed carbon tax

Regina police are reminding people about an upcoming convoy and rally against the carbon tax that will be passing through the city later this week.

The Regina Rally Against the Carbon Tax convoy is scheduled to arrive at Evraz Place shortly after 10:30 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said they’re not sure how many participants will be involved in the convoy, which will begin in Estevan, Sask., earlier in the day.

RPS are working with their law enforcement partners to help with public safety along the journey but will focus their efforts mainly in Regina.

According to the route description, the convoy will enter Regina on Highway 33 (Arcola Avenue) and continue onto Saskatchewan Drive before turning north onto Lewvan Drive and into the Evraz Place parking lot.

A rally will follow at Queensbury Centre and will end at about 2 p.m.