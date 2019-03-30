How much will the federal carbon tax cost you in Manitoba?

Consumer
The federal government’s carbon tax kicks in on April 1 in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick, and will result in a cost increase of about 4.4 cents a litre for gasoline.

How much it will cost you in the long run will depend on your driving habits.

For example, if you drive a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder SUV, for example, burning 60 litres of fuel a week will cost an estimated $3 more, according to gasbuddy.com.

Driving that same vehicle to Whiteshell Provincial Park from Winnipeg will cost an additional $2.

Taking a trip from Winnipeg to Banff will add roughly $17 dollars for the trip there and back.

Come Monday, fuel prices are expected to hit close to $1.21 a litre, although gasbuddy.com senior analyst Dan McTeague said some gas stations might take longer than others.

“There are many stations that will either absorb or not pass on the increase quite yet,” McTeague said. “You may still get some stations selling as low as $1.13 – $1.14.”

McTeague said the price of gas will go up by another five cents in mid-April, thanks to seasonal price changes.

