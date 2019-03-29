Crime
Alliston man charged after break-ins reported in Innisfil, New Lowell: police

Police say the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A man has been charged after break-ins were reported at businesses in Innisfil and New Lowell, police say.

South Simcoe police say on Thursday, a 30-year-old Alliston man was arrested and charged with break and enter, mischief, disguise with intent and theft.

The arrest followed a month-long investigation in collaboration with Nottawasaga OPP.

After the arrest, police say a search warrant was then executed at the man’s residence.

Officers say the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

