Edmonton’s 2019 census to launch April 1

It’s city census time again and this year’s survey will be available to fill out online beginning Monday.

The municipal census helps the City of Edmonton gather important information in order to access provincial and federal grants tied to population count.

“Census information is also vital in planning for things like schools, roads, public transit, rec centres and libraries,” said Ian MacLean, director of elections and census.

“The city encourages all residents to count themselves in – knowing who lives in Edmonton allows us to tailor programs, services and infrastructure to meet citizens’ needs.”

READ MORE: Population growth visualized: Century of sprawl in Edmonton

Starting Monday, pin codes will be mailed to each Edmonton household. Residents can use the pin to complete the census online. One person from each residence can fill out the census on behalf of the entire household.

Census 2019 asks only five questions, related to dwelling type, number of residents, gender, birth year and birth month. The online version takes just three minutes to fill out, the city said.

READ MORE: Edmonton prepares for population growth in City Plan

For the first time, the city is including gender options beyond male and female.

“We’re excited to offer expanded gender identity options in our census this time,” said Barb McLean, equity specialist with the City of Edmonton.

“We all want to feel included in our communities – this means having a sense of belonging and feeling valued for your uniqueness. Including more gender options in the census gives representation to residents in our city who have been invisible for a long time.”

Census workers will also be going door to door, starting on April 22, to collect information from residents who don’t complete the survey online.

Census results are expected to be released in the fall. The 2016 census results showed Edmonton had a population of 899,447.

READ MORE: A snapshot of Edmonton’s growth in 2016

For more information, head to the City of Edmonton’s website.