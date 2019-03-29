Disturbance at Hamilton courthouse leads to arrest

A disturbance at the Hamilton courthouses has led to an arrest.

Hamilton police were called to the John Sopinka Courthouse on Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday for reports of a disorderly man, who had a scheduled appearance.

Police say the man became agitated during the court proceedings and threw plastic cups around before leaving the building.

Then, he allegedly kicked benches and knocked over magazine and newspaper dispensers before crossing the road and arming himself with a two-by-four that he threw at the courthouse window.

A 31-year-old Etobicoke man was arrested for causing a disturbance, mischief and resisting arrest.

