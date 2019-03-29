Canada
March 29, 2019 1:08 pm

Disturbance at Hamilton courthouse leads to arrest

By News Anchor  Global News
Hamilton police have arrested an Etobicoke man, for allegedly causing a disturbance at John Sopinka Courthouse.

Hamilton police have arrested an Etobicoke man, for allegedly causing a disturbance at John Sopinka Courthouse.

CHML
A A

A disturbance at the Hamilton courthouses has led to an arrest.

READ MORE: East Hamilton mountain house fire causes $1 million in damage

Hamilton police were called to the John Sopinka Courthouse on Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday for reports of a disorderly man, who had a scheduled appearance.

Police say the man became agitated during the court proceedings and threw plastic cups around before leaving the building.

Then, he allegedly kicked benches and knocked over magazine and newspaper dispensers before crossing the road and arming himself with a two-by-four that he threw at the courthouse window.

READ MORE: Man arrested for selling fake phones on Kijiji, Hamilton police say

A 31-year-old Etobicoke man was arrested for causing a disturbance, mischief and resisting arrest.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Courthouse
disorderly
Disturbance
Etobicoke
HamOnt
John Sopinka Courthouse
Mischief

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.