City IDs over 100 properties at risk of spring flooding

The City of Winnipeg has identified 123 properties that may be at risk of river flooding this spring and could require dikes.

In a release Friday, the city said they’re hand-delivering notices to the affected property owners and will be surveying each of the properties to figure out the best location for potential dikes.

The city said it’s currently working with the province to determine whether any additional properties will need dikes, and is continuing to monitor river levels and reviewing its flood protection measures.

READ MORE: Spring flood forecast helped by Winnipeg’s driest March on record

As of Friday morning, river levels at the James Avenue gauge had reached 0.74 feet.

Winnipeg homeowners concerned about basement, overland or snowmelt flooding are encouraged to pick up sandbags to protect their properties.

Sandbags are available at three locations within the city from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

1220 Pacific Avenue

1539 Waverley Street

960 Thomas Avenue

People picking up sandbags will need to provide photo ID to confirm their Winnipeg residency.

WATCH: Flood preparations underway on the Red River