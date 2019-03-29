Flood Watch 2019
March 29, 2019 12:33 pm
Updated: March 29, 2019 1:22 pm

City IDs over 100 properties at risk of spring flooding

By Online Journalist  Global News

City officials are watching river levels as part of spring flood preparations.

Mike Arsenault/Global News File
A A

The City of Winnipeg has identified 123 properties that may be at risk of river flooding this spring and could require dikes.

In a release Friday, the city said they’re hand-delivering notices to the affected property owners and will be surveying each of the properties to figure out the best location for potential dikes.

The city said it’s currently working with the province to determine whether any additional properties will need dikes, and is continuing to monitor river levels and reviewing its flood protection measures.

READ MORE: Spring flood forecast helped by Winnipeg’s driest March on record

As of Friday morning, river levels at the James Avenue gauge had reached 0.74 feet.

Winnipeg homeowners concerned about basement, overland or snowmelt flooding are encouraged to pick up sandbags to protect their properties.

Sandbags are available at three locations within the city from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • 1220 Pacific Avenue
  • 1539 Waverley Street
  • 960 Thomas Avenue

People picking up sandbags will need to provide photo ID to confirm their Winnipeg residency.

WATCH: Flood preparations underway on the Red River

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Winnipeg
Flood Prevention
Flood Watch 2019
Flooding
Floodwatch 2019
Manitoba flood
sandbag dikes
Sandbags
Winnipeg flooding

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.