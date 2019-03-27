B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules in favour of transgender politician

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled that trans activist and politician Morgane Oger was discriminated against during her run in the 2017 provincial election.

According to a complaint filed to the Human Rights Tribunal, Bill Whatcott published pamphlets and made online comments attacking Oger’s gender identity while she was running for MLA in the Vancouver-False Creek riding.

According to the complaint, Whatcott called her an “impossibility” and linked transgender people to diseases.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled that Whatcott violated Oger’s human rights and engaged in hate speech.

Oger says the decision doesn’t just benefit her.

“This win is a win for everybody who is in a community who faces state propaganda in Canada,” Oger said, adding that the ruling is historic.

“For the first time ever, gender identity or gender expression has been protected in a B.C. court against hate propaganda.”

Oger was the first person who identified as transgender to run for election in B.C.’s legislature.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal is an independent, quasi-judicial body tasked with screening, mediating and adjudicating human rights complaints.