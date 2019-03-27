Canada
Demolition begins on former Regina bar, the Pump Roadhouse

For close to 50 years the Pump Roadhouse was a staple in Regina’s bar scene, but on Wednesday demolition began to make way for a new mosque.

After nearly 50 years in the business, a staple in Regina’s bar scene has come crashing down.

Demolition started at the Pump Roadhouse on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan bought the property last fall and plans to eventually build a mosque.

It will be the first purpose-built place of worship for Regina’s Sunni Muslims community.

At this time, it’s unknown how long it will take to clear the site or when the mosque is expected to be built.
