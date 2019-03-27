Demolition begins on former Regina bar, the Pump Roadhouse

After nearly 50 years in the business, a staple in Regina’s bar scene has come crashing down.

After more than 40 years in the business, The Pump Roadhouse is being torn down to clear the way for a new mosque. #yqr pic.twitter.com/x65rbvopyG — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) March 27, 2019

Demolition started at the Pump Roadhouse on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Regina’s Islamic association to build new mosque on Pump Roadhouse site

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan bought the property last fall and plans to eventually build a mosque.

It will be the first purpose-built place of worship for Regina’s Sunni Muslims community.

READ MORE: Islamic Association receives approval for new Regina mosque

At this time, it’s unknown how long it will take to clear the site or when the mosque is expected to be built.