Inquest launched into 2016 death of London man injured at roofing job in Sarnia

An inquest into the 2016 death of Michael J. Ikeno in Sarnia will begin in London in June.

The 28-year-old died on July 7, 2016, more than five months after falling at a roofing construction project in Sarnia on February 27, 2016.

The inquest, which is mandatory under the Coroners Act, was announced Wednesday by Dr. Rick Mann, regional supervising coroner for West Region, London Office.

It will examine the surrounding circumstances and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

The inquest will begin June 10 at the Stoneridge Inn and Conference Centre in London with Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke presiding as inquest coroner and Kenna Dalrymple as counsel to the coroner.