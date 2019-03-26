Man found dead pinned under tree in City of Kawartha Lakes: paramedics

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating after a man was found deceased while pinned under a tree on Monday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a private property on Farmers Road, just south of Highway 115 near the community of Pontypool.

According to Chris Barry, deputy chief of operations for Peterborough Paramedics, a man was found without vital signs under a fallen tree. Paramedics performed CPR but the man was pronounced deceased, Barry said.

Firefighters had to use an ATV and a trailer to reach the man who was about a kilometre away from a house on the property.

An Ornge air ambulance was called in but was not required.

The cause of the death remains under investigation.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

