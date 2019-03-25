London Health Coalition to host town hall on health-care reform

The Ontario Health Coalition and its municipal counterparts are gearing up for a health-care fight in the wake of the Ford government’s planned health-care restructuring.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Monday evening in at London’s downtown library.

“I think most Londoners and Ontarians don’t quite realize what’s taking place at Queen’s Park around this Omnibus Bill 74,” London Health Coalition co-chair Peter Bergmanis said on 980 CPFL’s London Live with Mike Stubbs.

“Tonight we’re trying to bring to the attention of the citizens that we have to be very fearful of what this massive restructuring bill entails.”

Bergmanis argues that the new bill doesn’t address front line needs.

“We already have the lowest program spending in the country in this province and to imagine that we’re still going to cut out more things in the way of finding efficiencies where we’re already the bottom of the country is almost unbelievable.”

The town hall is open to all and gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Lawson Foundation Room of the Central branch of the London Public Library on Dundas Street.