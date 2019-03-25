‘Very, very rare’ tragedy after Montreal woman dies of meningococcal infection

Montreal’s department of public health is looking into the case of a young woman who died on Saturday following to a meningococcal infection.

She has been confirmed as an 18-year-old Marianopolis College student.

READ MORE: IH expands meningococcal vaccination options

Others from the CEGEP told Global News she was ill at her 18th birthday party last week and had to leave the event early.

“It was her birthday and she was drinking, then she started vomiting and everyone thought that she was vomiting because she drank too much, but it was actually because she had the sickness,” said student Ambro Kanawati.

WATCH BELOW: Another meningitis case reported at Acadia University

Those identified to have been in close contact with the woman have been given antibiotics.

“This is a very rare occurrence,” said Dr. Lavanya Narasiah, from Montreal Public Health.

“There is definitely meningococcal bacteria that circulates [but] very rarely causing infections, then when we’re speaking about such a tragedy, a death, this is something very, very rare.”

READ MORE: Meningitis case confirmed in student from McMaster University

Meningococcus bacteria affects a person’s airways, leading to serious diseases, such as meningitis and sepsis.

Symptoms are flu-like, including fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, vomiting and rashes.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated against the disease can be referred to Santé Publique for vaccination.

READ MORE: Lower Sackville student dies after meningococcal meningitis diagnosis

Most occurrences of the meningococcal infection happen in late winter and early spring.

WATCH BELOW: Teen dies from meningococcal meningitis

People who have concerns about their health or that of a loved one are encouraged to contact Info-Santé at 811.

Montreal Public Health is also launching an epidemiological survey.

The last death attributed to the disease in Montreal was in 2017.

WATCH BELOW: Anne Geddes turns lens on meningococcal disease