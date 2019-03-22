Crime
March 22, 2019
Updated: March 22, 2019 7:38 pm

Winnipeg couple’s eye-witness account of Winnipeg mall employee stabbing

Global News

WATCH: Out for an evening of shopping at CF Polo Park, a Winnipeg couple saw a teen shoplifter stab a store employee in an effort to escape.

A Winnipeg couple say they were shocked after witnessing a shoplifter attack an employee at one of the city’s busiest malls Thursday night.

Dakotah and Melvina Guiboche were shopping at Foot Locker Polo Park when they heard a commotion. They saw a group of employees pinning a suspected thief against a wall.

“They let go of him for a bit just to wait for security to come, but they had him surrounded and he made a run for it,” Melvina said.

“An employee was at the door and the bad guy jumped on him and just stabbed him in the neck.”

Melvina said she and her husband began praying for the victim before he was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

A Foot Locker employee receives medical treatment from a security guard after being attached by a cornered shoplifter.

submitted: Melvina Guiboche

The couple said staff held the suspect down until police arrived.

“The kid could have bled out and lost his life. All for what?” Dakotah asked. “For a petty little theft?”

Foot Locker told Global News Friday the employee was in stable condition and the company is working closely with local authorities.

“We are thankful to the first responders and our team members who acted swiftly in response, and have initiated an internal investigation.”

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, is facing charges for robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

