OHL Roundup: Thursday, March 21, 2019

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. – Maksim Sushko scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Sushko’s power-play goal 13:53 into the extra period gave Owen Sound a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Zach Poirier and Kaleb Pearson also scored for the Attack, while Mack Guzda made 43 saves for the win.

Keeghan Howdeshell, Mac Hollowell and Jaromir Pytlik replied for the Greyhounds.

Matthew Villalta turned aside 35 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

ICEDOGS 2 BATTALION 0

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Stephen Dhillon stopped all 23 shots he faced as Niagara blanked North Bay.

Jack Studnicka’s power-play goal at the 14:06 mark of the first period was the eventual winner as the IceDogs won Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Jason Robertson also score.

Christian Propp turned aside 50 shots for the Battalion.

—

SPIRIT 6 STING 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Owen Tippett scored twice as the Spirit doubled Sarnia for a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Cole Perfetti, Blade Jenkins, Ethan Cardwell and Bode Wilde rounded out the attack for Saginaw.

Hugo Leufvenius had a pair of goals for the Sting and Nick Grima also scored.

—