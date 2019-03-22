Sports
March 22, 2019 12:09 am

OHL Roundup: Thursday, March 21, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. – Maksim Sushko scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Sushko’s power-play goal 13:53 into the extra period gave Owen Sound a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Zach Poirier and Kaleb Pearson also scored for the Attack, while Mack Guzda made 43 saves for the win.

Keeghan Howdeshell, Mac Hollowell and Jaromir Pytlik replied for the Greyhounds.

Matthew Villalta turned aside 35 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

ICEDOGS 2 BATTALION 0

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Stephen Dhillon stopped all 23 shots he faced as Niagara blanked North Bay.

Story continues below

Jack Studnicka’s power-play goal at the 14:06 mark of the first period was the eventual winner as the IceDogs won Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Jason Robertson also score.

Christian Propp turned aside 50 shots for the Battalion.

SPIRIT 6 STING 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Owen Tippett scored twice as the Spirit doubled Sarnia for a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Cole Perfetti, Blade Jenkins, Ethan Cardwell and Bode Wilde rounded out the attack for Saginaw.

Hugo Leufvenius had a pair of goals for the Sting and Nick Grima also scored.

View link »
Visit Curious CastListen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google PodcastsSubscribe with RSS

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.