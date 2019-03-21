Police investigate after luncheon-goers in Whitestone unknowingly eat cannabis-laced cake

Police are investigating after several people suffered side effects after unknowingly ingesting cannabis-laced cake at a community luncheon in Whitestone, Ont.

West Parry Sound OPP say several members of the community required medical attention after attending the luncheon.

Police say only the people who ate a chocolate cake experienced side effects including a dry mouth, dizziness and disorientation.

Officers say some people also experienced nausea and vomiting.

According to police, none of the people who attended the event suffered any serious or lasting effects from consuming the cannabis-infused cake.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.