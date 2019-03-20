Halton police investigate reported sex assault in Burlington linked to dating app

Halton police in Burlington are investigating an alleged sexual assault that involved the dating app called Hinge.

Police say it’s an app for millennials looking for long-term relationships.

READ MORE: Halton Police investigate alleged sex assault in Burlington

The 23-year-old complainant says she met the man at a restaurant on Saturday, March 16, and he identified himself as Giovanni Vincente.

She says she was sexually assaulted later that evening in the area of Lakeshore Road and Elizabeth Street.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s with an olive complexion, six-foot-three, 220 pounds, short sandy blond hair with a beard, and was wearing a camouflage shirt and jacket.

Police said he was driving a newer model black four-door Volkswagen.

READ MORE: Sex assault investigation in Burlington

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact the child abuse and sexual assault unit’s Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Const. Mark Werner at 905-465-8747.

WATCH: Facebook is getting into the dating game