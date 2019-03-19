North Okanagan regional district says support confirmed for sewer service along Swan Lake corridor

The Regional District of the North Okanagan says it is one step closer to achieving its goal of sewer service for the Swan Lake Corridor.

On Monday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that a majority of property owners signed a petition showing support for sewer service.

READ MORE: Swan Lake area north of Vernon one step closer to getting sewer system

According to the RDNO, the petition had to pass two tests:

Owners of at least 50 per cent of the parcels liable to be charged for the proposed service had to sign the petition.

The signed petitions had to represent at least 50 per cent of the net taxable value of all land and improvements within the proposed service area.

The RDNO said the petition passed both tests, with 63 per cent of the parcels, and 78 per cent of the value voting in favour.

The sewer service is part of the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project, a partnership involving the RDNO, Township of Spallumcheen and Okanagan Indian Band. The project will reportedly improve Swan Lake water quality, support agriculture, enhance recreation and enable economic development opportunities.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Jan. 23, 2019) Sewer plans for Swan Lake area revealed at open house

The project is projected to cost $36.9 million and would service RDNO Electoral Area B and C residences and businesses in the Swan Lake corridor, the Township of Spallumcheen’s south-east industrial area, and portions of Okanagan Indian Band IR4.

The RDNO said the project is contingent on senior government grant funding ($24.3 million). If the grant is approved, the remainder of funding will be provided by the RDNO ($5.2 million), an Okanagan Basin Water Board Sewerage Facilities Assistance Grant ($5.9 million), and Township of Spallumcheen reserves ($1.5 million).

The RDNO said the bylaw will now be sent to the Inspector of Municipalities for approval. If that is approved, the RDNO said it will proceed with borrowing $5.2 million if the federal-provincial grant application for $24.3 million is approved.

“It has taken us years to get to this stage, and the successful petition marks a huge milestone for the project,” said Bob Fleming, RDNO Area B Director. “It confirms that the community supports this project and brings us closer to making the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project a reality.”