Hundreds attend Fibre Arts Festival and Sale in Peterborough

The Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre was packed with weavers, knitters, crocheters and more for the ninth annual Fibre Arts Festival and Sale on Saturday.

Wendy Shrubsole hosts a weaving course in Whitby so for her, the Fibre Festival is a great chance to stock up on materials for both personal and professional use.

“We came to pick up some supplies. I’m in the middle of making a table runner for my daughter, who’s moving into a new home, and that’s all I expected to buy,” said Shrubsole.

The Fibre Arts Festival is a unique attraction for devotees of all things crafty. The event is hosted by the Peterborough Weavers’ & Spinners’ Guild.

“That could mean anything from a spinner, a weaver, a knitter, a quilter, an embroider — anything to do with fabric and fibre,” said Penny Boyd from the Peterborough Weavers’ & Spinners’ Guild.

There are more than 40 vendors at the event, most of whom are local, but some have come from further away.

Isabelle Perdigal is from Vankleek Hill, a town just east of Ottawa. Perdigal raises angora goats on her family farm, Les Belle Bouclettes. The goats’ fleece produces soft mohair used to make things like scarves, sweaters and socks.

“We are just a few farmers raising angora goats right now, and all our yarn is spun in Canada right now — and this is rare — and also hand-dyed on the farm,” said Perdigal.

Hands-on activities are very much what the Fibre Arts Festival is about. Alice Loeb is visiting with her family and had a chance to make an emoji stuffed animal.

“I have a bunny that I made with some fluffy stuff and I have googly eyes,” said Loeb.

Shrubsole also goes a bit googly-eyed when she comes to the festival. She now has a big collection of yarn to add to her stash.

“I don’t know if you know much about fibre artists, but they tend to have a whole cupboard full of yarn that they use over the year and just add to it as new colours come out and new patterns,” said Shrubsole.

This is the ninth year of the festival, and organizers expect about 1,300 people to attend.