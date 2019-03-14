Man arrested, facing multiple human trafficking charges: Durham police

Durham police say a man is facing numerous charges in multiple human trafficking investigations.

Police said officers arrested the man Wednesday morning from a residence on Clayton Crescent, near Regional Road 57 and King Street West in Bowmanville.

Investigators said three young females — ages 19, 15 and 14 — from Durham have been identified as victims in the investigation.

Alijah Weir-Mohammed, 23, is facing various charges related to the three victims.

Police said the accused is wanted in several other Ontario jurisdictions.

To ensure there are no other victims, investigators released alternative names the accused may be known as: Mike, Q, M.K Mason, Alijah Mercer, Alijah Mohammad, M.K. Young, Alijah Weir, MYKAH and A.J.

Investigators are looking for four other males in this investigation.

If you have information that could assist investigators, please contact the DRPS Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600 or anonymously at Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

