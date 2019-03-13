Winnipeg vape store robbery video features bumbling crooks

A local business is finding the humour in getting robbed.

Flamingo Vape Shop’s St. Norbert location was the target of a Monday morning break-in, and the company’s marketing manager decided to release the surveillance footage of two bumbling crooks – complete with play-by-play.

Cam Rochon told 680 CJOB that the thieves smashed their way into the shop, but didn’t really make off with much in the way of merchandise.

Among other errors, they tried to fill a garbage can with merchandise – which broke in the process.

“Honestly, it was pretty hard to be depressed about this, just because we were too busy laughing about it,” said Rochon.

“We decided we need to make a video about this, just to get the word out and hopefully be able to find these people. We thought we’d have some fun with it, make some jokes about them, because if you saw the footage, you can’t stop laughing.”

“It was just so stupid to watch. My favourite part was when the lady attempted to smash the display case but the glass ended up falling on her head instead.”

Despite the funny video, Rochon said Flamingo is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps identify the amateur robbers, and Winnipeg police have confirmed they’re on the case as well.

WATCH: full RAW video of vape shop owner’s surveillance footage, with commentary