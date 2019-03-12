Sports
March 12, 2019 11:09 pm

OHL Roundup: Tuesday, March 12, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
NORTH BAY, Ont. – Justin Brazeau had a hat trick as the North Bay Battalion routed the Barrie Colts 6-2 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brazeau put away power-play winner at 12:22 of the first period.

Mason Primeau had a pair of goals for the Battalion (28-32-5) and Brad Chenier also scored.

Christian Propp made 17 saves for the win.

Tyler Tucker and Tyson Foerster replied for the Colts (26-35-4), while Jet Greaves combined with Kai Edmonds for 28 saves for Barrie.

North Bay went 3 for 6 on the power play and Barrie was 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

STEELHEADS 5 OTTERS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Alan Lyszczarczyk struck twice, including the short-handed winner, as the Steelheads sank Erie.

Cole Carter, Cole Schwindt and Aidan Prueter also scored for Mississauga (31-27-7).

Brendan Hoffmann and Emmett Sproule scored for the Otters (26-35-4).

SPIRIT 6 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Damien Giroux scored twice as Saginaw downed the Sting.

Cole Perfetti’s goal late in the second period was the eventual winner for the Spirit (45-15-5). Ryan McLeod, Owen Tippett and Blade Jenkins also scored.

Ryan McGregor and Hugo Leufvenius scored for Sarnia (26-35-7).

