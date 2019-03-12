World
March 12, 2019 12:25 am

Venezuela’s deteriorating situation stirs U.S. to pull all its diplomatic personnel

By Rich McKay Reuters

Some residents of Caracas said they are furious Monday as Venezuela entered its fifth day without power as the country continues to face unprecedented blackout.

The United States is to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela this week, the U.S. State Department announced late on Thursday.

“Like the January 24 decision to withdraw all dependents and reduce embassy staff to a minimum, this decision reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of U.S. diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on U.S. policy,” the State Department said.

It did not say on what day the personnel would be withdrawn from the embassy in Caracas.

