Guelph Sports Hall of Fame names five new inductees

The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame board of directors has announced five inductees for 2019.

Among them is former Guelph Royals pitcher Casey Cooper, who won two championships in 1997 and 2003.

He was also named pitcher of the year and Royals MVP in 1994 and 1995.

Hockey referee Wayne Marshall is being honoured as well.

He officiated OHL games from 1964 to 1980 and the hall of fame said he played a significant role in the mentorship and development of many professional hockey referees.

Former Our Lady of Lourdes athletics director Albert Tschirhart is also being inducted.

The hall of fame said he has influenced and developed many top athletes from Guelph and has been coach of the Guelph Track and Field Club since 1983.

Also being inducted is Charlie Barnes, a track and field athlete who still competes in his early 80s.

He competed in his first triathlon in 1999 at the age of 62 and continues to raise money through competitions for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The entire 1975 Guelph Ingrams fastball championship team are going into the hall of fame, too.

According to a post on the city’s website, the Ingrams finished first that season in the Inter-city Fastball League with a record of 22-6 and became the first-ever Guelph team to win the IFL championship.

They won the championship three more times.

The inductees were announced on Thursday and a ceremony will take place on May 15 at the Italian Canadian Club.