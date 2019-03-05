Investigation launched after London, U.K. airports were mailed small bombs
LONDON — London’s counter-terrorism police said they had launched an investigation into who mailed three small bombs to two airports and a major rail station on Tuesday.
No one was injured by the devices, one of which caused a small fire in an office building at Heathrow airport.
READ MORE: Flights resume at London’s Heathrow airport after drone sighting
“The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives,” London’s police force said.
They received the first report of a suspicious device at Heathrow just before 10 a.m. local time after staff opened a package which caught fire.
Later, a similar package was identified in the post room of London’s busiest rail station, Waterloo, and a third was found in an office at London City airport in east London.
WATCH: Why drone threats crippled Gatwick Airport in the U.K.
Flights were unaffected, though a light rail line linking London City with central London was temporarily suspended.
Britain is on its second-highest level of terrorism alert, with security services seeing an attack as “highly likely.”
In 2017, five attacks in London and Manchester killed a total of 36 people.
© 2019 Reuters
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.