March 5, 2019 1:12 pm

Investigation launched after London, U.K. airports were mailed small bombs

By Staff Reuters

LONDON — London’s counter-terrorism police said they had launched an investigation into who mailed three small bombs to two airports and a major rail station on Tuesday.

No one was injured by the devices, one of which caused a small fire in an office building at Heathrow airport.

“The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives,” London’s police force said.

They received the first report of a suspicious device at Heathrow just before 10 a.m. local time after staff opened a package which caught fire.

Later, a similar package was identified in the post room of London’s busiest rail station, Waterloo, and a third was found in an office at London City airport in east London.

Flights were unaffected, though a light rail line linking London City with central London was temporarily suspended.

Britain is on its second-highest level of terrorism alert, with security services seeing an attack as “highly likely.”

In 2017, five attacks in London and Manchester killed a total of 36 people.

