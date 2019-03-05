Sask. gov’t and STC end legal action, working together to improve child welfare

The Saskatchewan government and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) agreed Tuesday (March 5) to work together on better outcomes for Indigenous children, youth and families.

Both parties have also agreed to end legal action dating back to 2016.

The two went to court in a struggle over jurisdiction and information sharing on case files held by STC’s child and family services agency.

STC said in June 2016 the government was withdrawing the authority of the agency to operate using the Child and Family Services Act in Saskatchewan courts and terminating the 1996 Bilateral Accord.

Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said they are now working to formally re-establish STC as a child and family services agency.

“STC will join the 17 First Nation agencies we work with around the province to support and strengthen Indigenous children and families,” Merriman said in a press release.

“We look forward to working with the ministry and are glad we are out of court and that STC will be getting back its agency status,” STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said in a statement.

Through the new partnership, Merriman said both parties will work together on child safety and to preserve connections to their language, culture and values.

“The children are the priority and together we can move forward toward reconciliation and help our own children in care because it is our shared priority to keep all children safe,” Arcand said.

“This is a positive move towards building a nation to nation relationship.”

One of the first priorities of the partnership is to implement a protocol to bring social services and STC representatives together with families involved in the child welfare system so all can participate in planning and decision-making for the kids.