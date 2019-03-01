Canada
March 1, 2019 4:34 pm
Updated: March 1, 2019 4:36 pm

Quebec Court of Appeal upholds landmark tobacco ruling

By The Canadian Press

The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling from June 2015.

Gerald Herbert/ AP Photo
The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark judgment that ordered three tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars in damages to Quebec smokers.

Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans-Benson & Hedges were appealing a 2015 ruling that ordered them to make payments to smokers who either fell ill or couldn’t quit the habit.

Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called the decision a complete victory and excellent news for victims.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

