Quebec Court of Appeal upholds landmark tobacco ruling
A A
The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark judgment that ordered three tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars in damages to Quebec smokers.
READ MORE: $15 billion awarded to Quebec smokers in landmark class-action lawsuit
Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans-Benson & Hedges were appealing a 2015 ruling that ordered them to make payments to smokers who either fell ill or couldn’t quit the habit.
Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called the decision a complete victory and excellent news for victims.
READ MORE: Quebec toughens tobacco laws
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.