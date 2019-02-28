Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Dartmouth
A taxi driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint around 2:25 am Thursday morning on Victoria Road in Dartmouth.
Police say the driver wasn’t injured in the incident but they are asking the public to help locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and pockmarked face. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
