Crime
February 28, 2019 5:58 am
Updated: February 28, 2019 6:09 am

Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Dartmouth

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect involved in a an alleged gunpoint robbery.

Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax
A A

A taxi driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint around 2:25 am Thursday morning on Victoria Road in Dartmouth.

Police say the driver wasn’t injured in the incident but they are asking the public to help locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and pockmarked face. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Report an error
gunpoint robbery
Halifax Regional Police
Robbery
Robbery Dartmouth
Taxi driver robbed
Taxi Robbery

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.