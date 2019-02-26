Two women seriously injured when vehicle jumps curb near Burrard Street Bridge

Vancouver Police are investigating a serious collision Monday night that sent two pedestrians to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 6:30 p.m., first responders were called to Burrard Street near Pacific Boulevard, after a newer model silver Dodge caravan struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk near the Burrard Street Bridge.

The pedestrians – two Vancouver women ages 35 and 53 – were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, a man in his sixties, was also taken to hospital for assessment.

Collision investigators believe the van was heading southbound on Burrard Street approaching Pacific Boulevard when it jumped the curb and struck the pedestrians, who were walking on the west sidewalk.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.