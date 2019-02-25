Veteran Hendricks back in Winnipeg Jets colours

The Winnipeg Jets have made one more trade before the 2019 deadline.

While the team made a big splash Monday morning with their acquisition of centre Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers, they stayed quiet until the final minutes before the deadline.

The Jets traded a seventh-round pick for veteran left winger Matt Hendricks of the Minnesota Wild.

Hendricks, 37, played 60 games with the Jets in the 2017-18 season, before signing with his hometown Wild in summer 2018.

The American winger has also spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, and Washington Capitals over an NHL career that began in 2008.

