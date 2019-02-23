Teenager uninjured after car rams Pembina Highway hair salon, hitting chair where he was sitting

A teenager managed to avoid injury after a car smashed through a plate glass window and hit the chair he was sitting in at a hair salon on Pembina Highway Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m., at Hair Affair on south Pembina, said witness Jennifer Holland, and her son was able to dive out of the way.

“He was waiting for his brother to finish getting his hair cut when all of a sudden a car was coming through the window… luckily he jumped out of the way and wasn’t hurt.” Holland said.

Jennifer Holland is an employee at Corus Entertainment, which owns Global News and 680 CJOB.

“I was just sitting there and all of a sudden I heard this rev and I looked over my shoulder and saw the car coming towards me so I jumped out of the way.” Hollands son Tommy said.

Tommy was the only person sitting near the front window, but says glass went flying to the back of the store.

Next door, the person who answered the phone at Fort Richmond Jewellers said their store wasn’t affected.

“I think they said it was an elderly man… we heard a engine revving then nothing, then we heard it revving again and then a huge crash. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

Police were called to the scene shortly after the crash.

