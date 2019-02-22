Canada
February 22, 2019 9:24 am
Updated: February 22, 2019 9:29 am

SNC-Lavalin slashes dividend by 65%, reports $1.6B fourth-quarter loss

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SNC Lavalin headquarters is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/CP
A A

SNC-Lavalin Group slashed its dividend by 65 per cent Friday as it reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 billion. The troubled engineering and construction company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share compared with its earlier payment of 28.7 cents per share.

SNC has been at the centre of a political scandal in Ottawa over the company’s desire to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement in connection with fraud and bribery charges related to its dealings with the regime of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

WATCH: Top public servant defends government’s handling of SNC case


Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

The company also issued two profit warnings earlier this year related to challenges at a mining project and its oil and gas business.

The company’s loss for its fourth quarter amounted to $9.11 per diluted share. That compared with a profit of $52.4 million or 30 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

READ MORE: Reality check: Does solicitor-client privilege protect Justin Trudeau in SNC-Lavalin affair?

Revenue totalled $2.56 billion, down from $2.92 billion. On an adjusted basis, SNC reported a loss of $1.31 per diluted share compared with an adjusted profit of 98 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.19 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
SNC Lavalin
SNC Lavalin affair
SNC Lavalin scandal
SNC-Lavalin deferred prosecution
SNC-Lavalin dividend
SNC-Lavalin Gadhafi
SNC-Lavalin Q4 loss
SNC-Lavalin stock
SNC-Lavalin stock price

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.