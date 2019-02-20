Guelph Police Association welcomes changes to SIU mandate

The president of the Guelph Police Association says he welcomes changes to the Special Investigations Unit’s mandate.

The Progressive Conservative government announced new legislation on Tuesday that would narrow the scope of mandatory investigations into police conduct.

In a phone interview GPA president, Matt Jotham, said he hadn’t a chance to review the legislation, but likes what he has heard.

“I’m optimistic that this act will restore fairness and respect for professional policing in the province,” he said.

The SIU currently investigates circumstances that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Under this format, officers would be investigated if they used naloxone on an overdose victim who ended up dying.

There have been several such investigations in Guelph over the past few years.

SIU even launched an investigation after a Guelph homeowner suffered a heart attack and died while an officer was looking into a break-in.

“Our officers had done nothing wrong,” Jotham said.

Under the new legislation, the SIU would investigate when an officer’s use of force results in serious injury or death, as well as when an officer has shot at a person or if there is a reported sexual assault.

Any investigation would also have to wrap up within 120 days.

“Often these investigations by the SIU take years to complete and often cause undo stress for both the officers involved and the affected parties and families,” Jotham said.

— With files from The Canadian Press