Statue of iconic Times Square kiss vandalized with #MeToo

SARASOTA, Fla. – Police in Florida want to know who spray-painted “#MeToo” on the leg of a statue depicting a sailor and a dental assistant kissing at the end of World War II.

Sarasota police said in a news release that officers found the phrase painted in red on the left leg of the woman in the “Unconditional Surrender” statue in Sarasota early Tuesday. The paint covered the length of the nurse’s leg.

Police said officers didn’t find any spray paint bottles in the area. No other objects were defaced.

The identity of the woman in the photo is Greta Zimmer Friedman, who was a dental assistant at the time. She said in an interview in 2005 that the kiss took place when she was “grabbed by a sailor,” but she described the event as a jubilant act.

Authorities estimate the damage to the statue at more than $1,000. They say the incident occurred sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

George Medonsa, the sailor who kissed dental assistant Greta Zimmer Friedman, died Sunday at 95.

