Drivers face cannabis-related charges in City of Kawartha Lakes

Two separate vehicle stops on Monday in the City of Kawartha Lakes led to drivers facing cannabis-related charges.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say in one incident, an officer stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding on Highway 35 near Ballyduff Road, about 27 kilometres south of Lindsay.

During the investigation, OPP said they discovered cannabis was readily available in a vehicle but not in a sealed container.

The officer seized 2.5 grams of cannabis.

Michael Montgomery, 27, of Mississauga, was charged with speeding and with driving with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.

Fenelon Falls

In another incident, OPP stopped a vehicle at a RIDE check program on Northline Road, north of the village of Fenelon Falls.

OPP say an officer noticed cannabis was readily available in the vehicle and seized 2.9 grams of cannabis.

Michael Hipditch, 38, of Toronto, was charged with driving with cannabis readily available.

OPP are reminding drivers that if transporting cannabis, unless otherwise exempt, the cannabis must be in its original package that has not been opened, or packaged in baggage that is fastened closed or is not otherwise readily available to any person in the vehicle.

The offence carries a $175 fine, OPP said.

