Trent Hills men accused of failing to stop for Northumberland OPP in Campbellford

Two men face charges after the vehicle they were in allegedly failed to stop for OPP on Saturday night in Northumberland County.

According to OPP, around 11 p.m., officers tried to initiate a traffic stop for an SUV after observing “poor driving behaviours” on Front Street South in the town of Campbellford, about 53 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

“Several attempts were made to stop the SUV but the driver refused to pull over continuing to drive in an erratic manner,” stated Const. Kimberly Johnston on Tuesday.

Officers followed the vehicle to a residence and saw the driver and a passenger exit the vehicle. Police say both men initially resisted arrest.

Jason Smith, 29, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs) and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Daniel Smith, 31, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Both men were released and will appear in court in Cobourg on April 17.

