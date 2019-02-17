Two teens charged after delivery man stabbed, robbed of chicken wings: Toronto police

Toronto police say two teens are facing charges after they allegedly stabbed a delivery man after stealing his chicken wings.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the incident happened on Saturday, when the man was delivering food to a customer through an online ordering platform.

She says the man was approached by two teenaged boys, who allegedly took the chicken wings from him.

Douglas-Cook says a fight ensued, and the delivery man was stabbed.

He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

She says the teens fled, but officers accompanied by police dogs caught up to them and charged them with robbery and assault with a weapon.

