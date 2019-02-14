Crime
Winnipeg teen busted for mischief after Weston armed standoff hoax

By Online Journalist  Global News
Joe Scarpelli / Global News
A Winnipeg youth is facing public mischief charges after falsely reporting that an armed man was in a multi-family residential unit on Blake Street.

Police said the Feb. 7 hoax by the 18-year-old resulted in significant police resources arriving on scene, including:

  • five tactical support teams
  • a K9 unit
  • six general patrol units
  • a tactical emergency medical services team
  • a police robot
  • an incident supervisor
  • a dedicated emergency dispatcher

as well as various support people from the province.

After a four-and-a-half-hour standoff, police confirmed that there was no suspect – armed or otherwise – on site.

Police said they reviewed security footage and found out that no one had come to the caller’s door at all, and that the incident was a fake.

The young woman was arrested Wednesday, charged with public mischief, and released on an appearance notice.

Global News
