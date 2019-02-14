Winnipeg teen busted for mischief after Weston armed standoff hoax
A Winnipeg youth is facing public mischief charges after falsely reporting that an armed man was in a multi-family residential unit on Blake Street.
Police said the Feb. 7 hoax by the 18-year-old resulted in significant police resources arriving on scene, including:
- five tactical support teams
- a K9 unit
- six general patrol units
- a tactical emergency medical services team
- a police robot
- an incident supervisor
- a dedicated emergency dispatcher
as well as various support people from the province.
After a four-and-a-half-hour standoff, police confirmed that there was no suspect – armed or otherwise – on site.
Police said they reviewed security footage and found out that no one had come to the caller’s door at all, and that the incident was a fake.
The young woman was arrested Wednesday, charged with public mischief, and released on an appearance notice.
