Winnipeg teen busted for mischief after Weston armed standoff hoax

A Winnipeg youth is facing public mischief charges after falsely reporting that an armed man was in a multi-family residential unit on Blake Street.

Police said the Feb. 7 hoax by the 18-year-old resulted in significant police resources arriving on scene, including:

five tactical support teams

a K9 unit

six general patrol units

a tactical emergency medical services team

a police robot

an incident supervisor

a dedicated emergency dispatcher

as well as various support people from the province.

READ MORE: Nuclear attack warning in Winnipeg was a prank: Here’s how to spot fake alerts

After a four-and-a-half-hour standoff, police confirmed that there was no suspect – armed or otherwise – on site.

Police said they reviewed security footage and found out that no one had come to the caller’s door at all, and that the incident was a fake.

The young woman was arrested Wednesday, charged with public mischief, and released on an appearance notice.

WATCH: Crisis negotiators essential in resolving Winnipeg standoffs

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!