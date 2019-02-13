Councillor Terry Whitehead decides against seeking federal Liberal nomination

Terry Whitehead will not be seeking the Hamilton Mountain federal Liberal nomination.

Whitehead, the city councillor representing Ward 14, announced his decision on his website, saying that “while the opportunity to possibility serve as your MP was humbling, the timing is not right for me. ”

The nomination meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan 20.

The party has approved three candidates to seek the nomination: lawyer Bruno Uggenti, party organizer and York University professor Shubha Sandill of Ancaster and teacher Anthony Macaluso.

Whitehead’s statement also thanks “all the dedicated Liberals who put my name forward for your amazing support”, while adding that he looks forward “to continuing to serve the people of Ward 14 as their City Councillor.”

