OHL Roundup: Sunday, February 10, 2019

GUELPH, Ont. – Nico Daws made 29 saves and Liam Hawel had a goal and four assists as the Guelph Storm blanked the Kingston Frontenacs 9-0 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Isaac Ratcliffe had two goals and an assist while Daniil Chayka also had a pair of goals for the Storm (29-14-10), who led 4-0 after the first period.

Alexey Toropchenko, Nate Schnarr, MacKenzie Entwistle and Markus Phillips rounded out the offence for Guelph as Owen Lalonde chipped in with four assists.

Brendan Bonello allowed all nine goals on 35 shots for Kingston (12-40-2).

The Storm went 3 for 4 on the power play while he Frontenacs were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

STEELHEADS 3 SPITFIRES 2 (SO)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Colton Incze kicked out 51 shots through 65 minutes and two more in the shootout before Cole Carter beat him with the winner to lift the Steelheads over Windsor.

C.J. Clarke and Nick McHugh scored in regulation for Mississauga (26-21-6) while Jacob Ingham made 27 saves for the victory.

Tyler Angle and Cole Purboo found the back of the net for the Spitfires (21-28-6).

—

RANGERS 1 STING 0

SARNIA, Ont. — Luke Richardson turned away 23 shots as Kitchener shutout the Sting.

Greg Meireles scored the game’s only goal for the Rangers (25-24-3).

Ethan Langevin kicked out 28 shots for Sarnia (23-25-7).

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 KNIGHTS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Cole MacKay had a hat trick and Morgan Frost added a goal and two helpers as the Greyhounds doubled up London.

Matthew Villalta turned away 28 shots for Sault Ste. Marie (35-12-6) while Jaromir Pytlik and Barrett Hayton also scored.

Adam Boqvist, Liam Foudy and Kevin Hancock had goals for the Knights (37-9-6). Joseph Raaymakers made 21 saves in a losing cause.

—

WOLVES 3 ICEDOGS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves as the Wolves hung on to beat Niagara.

Shane Bulitka netted the winner at 9:59 of the third while Jack Thompson and Blake Murray also scored for Sudbury (33-16-3).

Akil Thomas and Ben Jones hit the scoresheet for the IceDogs (32-14-7). Stephen Dhillon kicked out 41 shots in defeat.

—

GENERALS 4 COLTS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Brandon Saigeon had a pair of goals as the Generals slipped past Barrie.

Giovanni Vallati and Kyle MacLean also scored for Oshawa (33-18-3). Kyle Keyser made 18 saves for the win.

Jason Willms had the lone goal for the Colts (21-28-3). Kai Edmonds turned away 32 shots in a losing cause.

—