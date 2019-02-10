Police investigate after man stabbed in Montreal movie theatre

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday night at a movie theatre at the Cavendish mall in Côte Saint-Luc.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting the incident was logged at 11:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police that an argument broke out between several men inside the movie theatre.

Lévesque said the argument escalated and a 44-year-old man was stabbed with a sharp object.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital,” Lévesque said, adding that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Five men were intercepted in the mall’s parking lot in connection with the stabbing.

They were taken into police custody for questioning but had been released by 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Lévesque said the investigation is ongoing.