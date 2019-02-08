Kingston police seize drugs, cash in Leroy Grant Drive apartment raid

A 50-year-old man is facing drug charges after Kingston police executed a search warrant at a midtown apartment building.

The Kingston police street crime unit obtained a drug-trafficking search warrant for a home on Leroy Grant Drive on Feb. 7.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kingston police arrest one more in relation to cash, drugs and gun seizure

The Kingston police emergency response unit was able to gain access to the apartment that same day. While Kingston police were on scene, they say someone in the apartment threw a bag of drugs out the window.

Despite the attempt to dispose of the alleged drugs, the bag, which police say contained over 41 grams of crystal methamphetamine and oxycocet pills, was picked up by officers watching the window.

Police then arrested the man inside the apartment and during a search of his home, police say they found more than $8,000, a scale and dime bags.

WATCH: Police are reporting a major drug bust in the region, stretching from Toronto to Kingston

Police also say they found laptops, camera equipment and various power tools, which they believe to be stolen.

The Kingston man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!