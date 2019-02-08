Crime
February 8, 2019 7:02 pm

Kingston police seize drugs, cash in Leroy Grant Drive apartment raid

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police say they seized thousands of dollars and a large quantity of drugs in a drug raid on Leroy Grant Drive.

A 50-year-old man is facing drug charges after Kingston police executed a search warrant at a midtown apartment building.

The Kingston police street crime unit obtained a drug-trafficking search warrant for a home on Leroy Grant Drive on Feb. 7.

The Kingston police emergency response unit was able to gain access to the apartment that same day. While Kingston police were on scene, they say someone in the apartment threw a bag of drugs out the window.

Despite the attempt to dispose of the alleged drugs, the bag, which police say contained over 41 grams of crystal methamphetamine and oxycocet pills, was picked up by officers watching the window.

Police then arrested the man inside the apartment and during a search of his home, police say they found more than $8,000, a scale and dime bags.

Police also say they found laptops, camera equipment and various power tools, which they believe to be stolen.

The Kingston man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

