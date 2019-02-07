Okanagan College considers shuttle bus, air travel to mitigate highway closure

The nearly weeklong closure of a major Okanagan highway is causing headaches not only for commuters and businesses but students as well.

Okanagan College, which operates campuses in Penticton and Kelowna, said some classes have been cancelled due to the rockslide that has shut down Highway 97 north of Summerland since Feb. 2.

Allan Coyle, director of public affairs at the college, said there were three class cancellations in Penticton on Thursday. There are about 70 classes offered in the South Okanagan.

“We know there were more than that each day earlier in the week, but I cannot say precisely how many,” Coyle said in an email.

Coyle said instructors are relying on its electronic learning management system to bridge the road closure, such as teleconference communication, and colleagues are helping out.

“We continue to watch the situation, and like everyone, are hopeful that a working solution is found soon that doesn’t involve the long detours,” he said.

More than 20,000 students attend Okanagan College every year, including more than 7,000 full-time equivalent students taking programs from trades to technical certifications.

Coyle said the post-secondary institution is exploring the option of a college-sponsored shuttle system between the Penticton and Kelowna campuses “if the situation persists.”

Coyle said in 2008, during the last lengthy highway closure due to a rockslide, flights were organized between Kelowna and Penticton for faculty. Many also relied on the ferry service that was established.

“Depending on the prognosis for this iteration of a road closure, we may be talking to charter companies about air travel. And, of course, we’ll be promoting carpooling,” Coyle added.

On Thursday, the BC Ministry of Transportation announced it will extend Callan Road to be used as an alternate detour route on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

There is no estimated time of reopening Highway 97.