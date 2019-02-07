Dangerous road and sidewalk conditions force widespread school closures
A A
Icy conditions have forced widespread Montreal-area school closures on Thursday.
Below is a list of schools closed on Feb 7:
- Grandes-Seigneuries School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Riverside School Board
- College Charles-Lemoyne (Longueuil and Ste-Catherine campuses)
- Académie Internationale Charles-Lemoyne (Longueuil and Ste-Catherine campuses)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.