February 7, 2019 6:43 am
Updated: February 7, 2019 6:49 am

Dangerous road and sidewalk conditions force widespread school closures

By Associate Producer  Global News

Ice on a Montreal sidewalk. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Jonah Aspler/Global News
Icy conditions have forced widespread Montreal-area school closures on Thursday.

Below is a list of schools closed on Feb 7:

  • Grandes-Seigneuries School Board
  • New Frontiers School Board
  • Riverside School Board
  • College Charles-Lemoyne (Longueuil and Ste-Catherine campuses)
  • Académie Internationale Charles-Lemoyne  (Longueuil and Ste-Catherine campuses)

