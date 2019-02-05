RCMP makes monster seizure of dope, pills and smokes in Thompson

A Winnipeg man is facing a laundry list of charges after being busted with a large quantity of drugs, illegal cigarettes, and cash at a traffic stop in Thompson.

RCMP arrested the man Friday morning on Churchill Drive in Thompson as part of an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Manitoba seizes illegal smokes, other contraband

A search of the man and vehicle turned up 186 flaps of crack cocaine, more than 1,900 pills – including 387 oxycodone pills and 326 codeine pills – 41 grams of pot, a large quantity of cannabis edibles, around 32,000 illegal cigarettes, and a large amount of cash.

Paul Kettler, 50, was charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, transporting unstamped tobacco, and charges of possessing unstamped tobacco under the Excise Act and the Tobacco Act.

The investigation continues.

WATCH: Illicit drugs draw no borders’: WPS says drugs in all areas of city